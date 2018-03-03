Poll: Dems Prefer Biden Over Hillary, Sanders in 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s quiet run for the 2020 presidential campaign is already winning deep support in Democratic circles.

The pollster Rasmussen Reports reveals that already Biden has the backing of 37 percent of Democrats, a crushing blow to two others hinting at a repeat run, Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Clinton is second, at 14 percent, Sanders third at 11 percent.

Biden also leads when all voters are polled, not just Democrats. Said Rasmussen:

“Among all voters, 25 percent prefer Biden, while 12 percent say Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Nine percent (9 percent) choose Clinton. Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are each the choice of four percent (4 percent) of voters.”

