Poll: Fans Overwhelmingly Back NFL Anthem Policy

Image Credits: Jason Hanna/Getty Images.

NFL fans are in overwhelming support of the NFL’s new anthem policy, according to a Yahoo! Sports/YouGov poll.

According to Yahoo! Sports, “When asked if they support or oppose the new policy, which states teams will be fined if players “do not stand and show respect for the flag and the [national] anthem,” 53 percent of self-described NFL viewers said they support the policy, with 32 percent opposing and 15 percent saying neither or no opinion.”

In terms of the racial breakdown of the poll, whites and Hispanics strongly supported the new rule. While the measure was found to be considerably less popular among blacks:

White: 52% support; 32% oppose
Black: 29% support; 48% oppose
Hispanic: 49% support; 19% oppose

Read more


Related Articles

Drink a Beer & Sign Here To Fire Jeff Sessions

Drink a Beer & Sign Here To Fire Jeff Sessions

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Tucker Battles Progressive on Gas Price Hikes

Video: Tucker Battles Progressive on Gas Price Hikes

U.S. News
Comments

Is Government Building SECRET Tunnels Under America To Prepare For WW3?

U.S. News
Comments

Volcano Crisis: Dozens More Homes Become “Lava-Locked”

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Jr. Slams Zuckerberg Over Instagram Bias

U.S. News
Comments

Comments