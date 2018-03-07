Poll: Feminism Makes People Less Attractive to the Opposite Sex

A new poll confirms that identifying as a feminist makes you less attractive to the opposite sex.

Imagine my shock.

Sky Data asked people in the UK, “If someone told you they were a feminist, would it make you more or less likely to want to start a romantic relationship with them?”

While the majority of respondents said it made “no difference,” 17% said it would make attraction less likely, with just 7% saying it would make a relationship more likely.

If someone told you they were a feminist, would it make you more or less likely to want to start a romantic relationship with them? More 7%

Less 17%

No difference 76% Men

More 2%

Less 20%

No difference 79% Women

More 12%

Less 15%

No difference 73%#100Women — Sky Data (@SkyData) March 7, 2018

Even amongst women, a slight majority said they found male feminists more of a turn off than a turn on when it came to romantic attraction.

Participants were also asked, “Are you a feminist?”

66% answered no, with 34% saying yes. Even amongst women, a clear majority, 58% to 42% said they didn’t identify as feminists.

Are you a feminist?

Are 34%

Are not 66% Women

Are 42%

Are not 58% Men

Are 25%

Are not 75%#100Women — Sky Data (@SkyData) March 7, 2018

The survey also found that 40% thought feminism had “gone too far,” with 27% thinking it had gone “as far as it should go” and 33% thinking it hadn’t gone far enough.

Do you think feminism has gone…

Too far 40%

As far as it should go 27%

Not far enough 33%#100Women — Sky Data (@SkyData) March 7, 2018

The poll results confirm what we’ve been highlighting for years; 3rd wave feminism is a refuge for ugly people who have trouble attracting romantic partners because they are hideous both inside and out.

The entire ideology has also been discredited by over a decade of 3rd wave feminists hiding behind the dogma as an excuse for man-hating, while more recently turning their attention to making successful, attractive young women unemployed by lobbying for booth babes and grid girls to be banned.

The video below perfectly illustrates how modern feminism is a complete laughing stock that no sane man or woman would want to identify with.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.