Poll: Fewer Dems are 'extremely proud' to be Americans this Fourth of July

Image Credits: Office of Nancy Pelosi / Wikimedia Commons.

A new poll has found that pride in the U.S. has declined among Democrats under President Trump.

According to the Gallup poll, just 32 percent of Democrats say they are “extremely proud” to be American, down from the 43 percent who said the same in 2017.

Confidence in the state of the country was already on the decline, even before Trump took office, according to the poll. In 2013, for example, 67 percent of Democrats were “extremely” or “very” proud to be American in that year, according to Gallup.

