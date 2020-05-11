Poll Finds That 9 Out Of 10 In UK Want Lockdown To Carry On

A new poll has revealed that the vast majority of people in Britain are happy for the government mandated lockdown to continue, with just 4 percent expressing a desire to see it lifted immediately.

According to the Deltapoll survey, published Sunday, the masses are happy to continue to follow orders to stay at home, with close to half saying that they don’t want the lockdown lifted until sometime beyond June.

The poll also found that 50 per cent of Britons are happy not working, as long as they are getting paid or receiving government subsidies.

Only 11 per cent said they wanted everyone to go back to work now.

The survey highlights how as the economy collapses, and working class people suffer tremendous hardship, which will result in huge increases in poverty and death, a large section of the British population would rather live under house arrest and collect government credits.

The findings come as the Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation, announcing vague and confusing changes to the lockdown that basically only amount to people being allowed to sunbathe outside, so long as they don’t go near anyone else.

Basically, the "easing" of the lockdown comprises of us being allowed to sunbathe. That's it. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 10, 2020

Johnson also announced a five tier colour code covid alert system, that essentially allows the government to ease and tighten lockdown restrictions whenever it desires:

Colour coded COVID alert levels in UK mean government will be able to re-inforce lockdowns on a whim at any time. This makes the power permanent. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 10, 2020

In a babbling address, Johnson alluded to mountaineers coming down from the peak and it being ‘the most dangerous bit’, as it is easy to ‘run too fast, lose control and stumble’.

