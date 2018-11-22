Poll: Four in Ten Americans Hope to Avoid Talking Politics on Thanksgiving

Image Credits: flickr, sackton.

A new poll released on Wednesday shows fewer than two in ten Americans are looking forward to discussing politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table, while four in ten hope to avoid political discussion altogether.

The CBS News poll, conducted by telephone from November 15-18 among 1,103 adults, revealed 15 percent of respondents are “looking forward to” mixing politics with Thanksgiving dinner while 40 percent said, “they hope to avoid it.” Forty-five percent of respondents to the survey say they “don’t care either way.”

The poll found 37 percent of Republicans and 40 percent of Democrats hoping to avoid political discussions this Thanksgiving. Forty-two percent of independents also said they hope to avoid politics.

When it comes to not caring whether politics becomes a topic during Thanksgiving dinner, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents seem to share the same opinion with 43 percent, 44 percent, and 46 percent respectively.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Mexican Businesswoman At Caravan Protest: 'I Support Trump. I Love that He Is A Nationalist'

Mexican Businesswoman At Caravan Protest: ‘I Support Trump. I Love that He Is A Nationalist’

U.S. News
Comments
White House Authorizes Lethal Force At The Border

White House Authorizes Lethal Force At The Border

U.S. News
Comments

Is Thanksgiving ‘racist’? College students react (VIDEO)

U.S. News
comments

Video: The Truth About Modern Advertising

U.S. News
comments

No More Pay-To-Play: Clinton Foundation Donations Plummet 90%

U.S. News
comments

Comments