Poll: Half Of Millenials, Gen Z Want To Live Under Socialism

A Harris Poll has revealed that almost 50 percent of young Americans would like to live in under a socialist government.

The findings reveal that young adults termed as millenials (born between 1981 and 1996), and generation Z (typically born after 1997) are more supportive of socialist principles than older Americans.

While 49.6 percent of young adults said they would “Prefer living in a socialist country,” only 37.2 percent of other adults expressed the same desire.

The poll also found that two thirds of all Americans believe the government should provide universal healthcare, with over half again saying that it should provide tuition-free college.

Axios, who commissioned the poll, notes that “Gen Z and millenials are projected to make up 37% of the electorate in 2020, and what they’re looking for in a presidential candidate is shifting.”

“The word “socialism” does not carry the same stigma it did in the past, now that it has been resurrected by celebrity politicians like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.” the article claims.

Sanders kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign Sunday by claiming that his policies are being embraced “across the board” by Democrats.

“Those ideas that we talked about four years ago that seemed so very radical at that time, well, today, virtually all of those ideas are supported by a majority of the American people and have overwhelming support from Democrats and independents,” Sanders claimed during a rally.

“They’re ideas that Democratic candidates all across the board are supporting.” he added.

Perhaps the majority of millenials and GenZers should take a look at what is happening in Venezuela right now under a socialist regime. Their iPhones would quickly run out of batteries with no electricity to charge them. And then they might start to worry about what they are going to eat to stay alive.