Poll: Immigration Top Concern For People In 9 European Countries

Immigration is the number one concern for people across Europe, with terrorism following closely behind, according to a wide-ranging poll released Friday.

In nine European countries — Great Britain, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Greece and Italy — people believe the biggest problem facing the European Union (EU) is immigration, a YouGov poll found. The only two countries where immigration was not the top EU concern were Poland and Spain, where terrorism and unemployment took the top spots, respectively.

The poll of 11 countries was conducted April 18 – 30 and included the six largest EU member states — Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland — along with Denmark, Sweden, Greece, Finland and Lithuania to ensure a broad representation of different parts of the continent. It found a striking uniformity among the residents of EU countries with regard to what they see as the bloc’s biggest problems.

