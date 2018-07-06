Poll: Immigration top issue for voters ahead of midterms

Americans are mostly likely to select concerns about immigration policy as the most important issue to them ahead of November’s midterm elections, according to a survey released Thursday.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 15 percent of registered voters say that immigration is their biggest concern, topping economic performance and healthcare.

That number is much higher among Republicans, with 26 percent of GOP voters citing immigration as their major concern while just 7 percent of Democrats said the same.

Read more