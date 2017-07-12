Poll: Just 4% of Dems Think Hillary Would Have a Chance of Beating Trump in 2020

Out of a number of different candidates, just 4% of Democrats and Independents think HIllary Clinton would have the best chance of beating Trump in 2020, with fully 50% believing that no candidate currently being considered would beat Trump.

A Delphi Analytica poll of 333 voters in the Midwest region gave respondents five choices and asked them, “In a hypothetical 2020 matchup, who do you think has the best chance of winning against President Trump?”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg were offered as choices.

Joe Biden came out on top, with 21% believing he had the best chance of beating Trump, but a whopping 50% chose “none of the above,” suggesting a shocking lack of faith in the leadership of the Democratic Party.

Just 4% of respondents thought Hillary Clinton would have the best chance of beating Trump, suggesting her presidential aspirations are finished.

The numbers are interesting given that many people expect Hillary to run for president for an 3rd time in 2020 despite her failure last year.

Back in February, Politico reported on how, “The former secretary of state is doing everything she needs to do to run for the White House one more time.”

According to the New York Post’s Michael Goodwin, Hillary’s refusal to accept responsibility for her defeat to Trump is also another sign that she will throw her hat in the ring once more.

Will Democrats really make the same mistake again and choose Hillary to go up against Trump? Or will they go for a change candidate who will give them a better shot?

Trump supporters will be hoping it’s the former.

