Poll: Just 6% Of Americans Say Russia Story Is 'Important'

The verdict is in: Nobody cares.

Bloomberg News released a poll on Monday and, of course, couched it in the worst possible terms for President Donald Trump.

“Americans Feel Good About the Economy, Not So Good About Trump,” said the headline.

“Almost six months into Donald Trump’s presidency, Americans are feeling fairly optimistic about their jobs, the strength of the U.S. economy, and their own fortunes. That should be welcome news for the president, except for one thing: The public’s confidence largely appears to be in spite of Trump, not because of him.”

Throughout the story, Bloomberg downplayed Trump’s role in the improving job market and thundering economy. We’ll get back to that later, but something glaring leaped out at us.

Read more