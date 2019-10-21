Poll: Majority of Americans Believe Obama Officials Broke Law To Stop Trump

A majority of likely voters believe the Obama administration carried out “an illegal high-level effort” to “stop the Trump presidency,” according a Rasmussen poll.

The findings by Rasmussen Reports show that 51% of likely voters believe that “senior law enforcement officials broke the law in an effort to prevent Donald Trump from winning the presidency,” with only 36% believing that an illegal coup took place was “unlikely.”

“That includes 34% who say it’s Very Likely,” Rasmussen reported. “Thirty-six percent (36%) consider high-level illegality as unlikely, with 22% who say it’s Not At All Likely. Thirteen percent (13%) are not sure.”

“The survey of 1,000 Likely Voters was conducted on October 9-10, 2019 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.”

The poll comes amid reports that Attorney General William Barr has “significantly expanded” his probe into the origins of the phony Russia investigation.

A review launched by AG William Barr into the origins of the Russia investigation has expanded significantly amid concerns about whether the probe has any legal or factual basis. @KenDilanianNBC @Tom_Winter @JuliaEAinsley https://t.co/A00qZoPC0S — NBC Investigations (@NBCInvestigates) October 19, 2019

In April, Barr testified to Congress that he believed “spying did occur” against Trump, adding that “spying on a political campaign a big deal.”

"I am going to be reviewing both the genesis and the conduct of intelligence activities directed at the Trump campaign during 2016… I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal… I think spying did occur.” -Attorney General Bill Barrpic.twitter.com/9aaUS1dhVt — GOP (@GOP) April 10, 2019

The mainstream media initially dismissed Infowars’ reporting that Obama was spying on Trump as a “conspiracy theory” until The New York Times finally confirmed last May that our reporting was accurate.

As we reported, Obama’s FBI obtained FISA warrants to surveil Trump and associates like Carter Page and George Papadopoulos in 2016 leading up to the election using the debunked Steele dossier as the pretext for their spying.

Here is proof that Joe Biden knew about the corruption his son was doing. The question is, how much did Obama know, seeing that he was President when Joe Biden was VP during this scandal. How can a $1 billion in U.S. loans from Ukraine happen under Obama noise without him knowing about it?