Poll: Majority of Americans Favor a Border Wall over a Green New Deal

A majority of Americans would rather have a wall sealing America’s southern border than the Green New Deal, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

Fifty-one percent of Americans say that they would rather have a border wall on America’s southern border, compared to 31 percent who say that they want a Green New Deal, according to a poll released by Remington Research Group.

Republicans said that they would prefer a border wall by a 68-point margin, while Independents said that they would prefer a border wall by a two-to-one margin.

Previously Deported Illegal Alien Convicted of Child Rape After Release by Sanctuary City

Actress Ellen Page Talks Jussie Smollett Controversy: 'I had no reason to doubt' him

Why Americans Can Manage Reality

Kentucky Prosecutor Close to Filing Charges against Leftists who Threatened Covington Kids

Democratic Donor Ed Buck Sued by Family after Overdose Death: Report

