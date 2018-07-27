Poll: Majority Of Dems Believe Fake News That 'Russia Tampered With Vote Tallies to Get Trump Elected'

A new poll found the majority of Democrats believe Russia tampered with vote tallies to get Donald Trump elected, which is an evidence-free conspiracy theory with zero basis in fact.

From The Daily Caller:

A majority of Democratic voters think Russia tampered with vote counts in order to help President Donald Trump win the 2016 election, despite there being no evidence whatsoever to support that claim, a new poll shows. Fifty-five percent of Democrats believe it’s either “definitely true” or “probably true” that “Russia tampered with vote tallies in order to get Donald Trump elected president,” according to a YouGov/Economist survey published Wednesday. In contrast to Democratic voters, 69 percent of independents and 87 percent of Republicans said it’s “probably not true” or “definitely not true” that Russia tampered with voting tallies, the survey showed.

There is not now, nor has there ever been, any evidence Russia hacked into our voting machines and changed vote tallies from Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump.

What there has been is endless generic headlines about “Russians hacking our elections,” which the media knows will make idiot Democrats who don’t read past the headlines believe Russians actually hacked into our voting machines to switch vote tallies (and they make no effort to correct this misperception).

This is why the troll memes demanding Voter ID laws be passed to fight Russian interference are so funny:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA), who was not trolling, suggested on Thursday that electronic voting machines should be banned to protect the integrity our elections.

How many Democrats are going to get behind that effort?