Poll: Majority Of Republicans Want Mitch McConnell To Resign

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s grip on the Republican leadership is shakier than ever, with a new Harvard-Harris poll showing that a majority of GOP voters want McConnell to resign.

The poll, provided to the Hill, found that 56 percent of Republicans want McConnell out. It also found that he has the worst approval of any politician in the survey, with a meager approval rating of just 16 percent.

The poll also found the Republican Party, while holding both chambers of Congress and the White House, has a rock-bottom approval rating as it fails to deliver on President Trump’s agenda and their own campaign promises, such as repealing Obamacare and cracking down on illegal immigration.

