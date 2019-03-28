Poll: Majority of Voters Looking To Re-Elect Trump In 2020

In news that will send most Democrats shrieking over the edge, a new Hill-HarrisX poll has found that a majority of American voters are open to reelecting President Trump for a second term.

A majority of 54 percent said they would consider voting for Trump in the poll which was conducted BEFORE the findings of the Mueller report were made public.

The survey noted that a whopping 95 percent those who voted for Trump in 2016 are geared up to reelect him in 2020.

On the flip side, a minority of 46 percent of registered voters said they won’t consider voting for Trump at all.

But interestingly, 24 percent of those who voted for Hillary Clinton are now open to voting for Trump.

Hillary is that much of a failure that a quarter of her supporters are open to voting for Trump.

A further 35 percent of Americans who did not vote in 2016 said they could vote for Trump in 2020.

Most who were surveyed cited the economy as the primary reason to reelect Trump.

“Clearly the economy is always the issue in every presidential election,” Republican pollster Ed Goeas told The Hill.

“Because that’s what it always is. Jobs, the economy, taxes. Basically, do people feel their lives are doing better economically than when that president went in?” Goeas added.

Immigration was another reason cited by voters, with 18 percent of respondents saying it was their primary reason to vote for a second Trump term.

The poll also found that twenty percent of respondents who said they are willing to vote for Trump noted that all the current Democratic presidential candidates are too left wing for their liking.

It doesn’t take a Math professor to see these numbers are leading to ‘keeping America great.’