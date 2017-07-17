Poll: Majority Think Dems Lack Purpose Without Trump

A majority of Americans see the Democratic Party without a clear platform other than opposing President Donald Trump.

Despite being a left-leaning Washington Post-ABC poll, the results showed that 52% of Democrats believe their party stands “just against Trump,” 15 points higher than those who answered that the party stands “for something.”

The results confirm that the Democrats offer no real solutions to improve America’s economy, healthcare, tax code, foreign policy, and immigration system – all issues Trump is addressing.

House Democrats faced criticism from their own supporters earlier this month when they sent out a fundraising email asking people which slogan they preferred for new 2018 bumper stickers rather than outline how they will rebuild the fractured party and tackle America’s many problems.

“Democrats 2018: I mean, have you seen the other guys?” read one of the stickers.

Other liberals have been expressing their frustration with the Democratic Party in recent months.

“Ellison just seemed to be going off and spouting, ‘Come on man, we’re good. We’re going to be good.’ No, what’s the message? What is going to bring people in?” MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said in response to the Democrats’ humiliating defeat in the Georgia special election last month.

Trump delivered a similar assessment after their Georgia defeat.

“The Democrats have no message, not on economics, not on taxes, not on jobs, not on failing #Obamacare. They are only OBSTRUCTIONISTS!” he tweeted.

Even a senior House Democrat hesitated when asked about his party’s core message to voters just last week.

“That message is being worked on,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley said.

“We’re doing everything we can to simplify it, but at the same time provide the meat behind it as well. So that’s coming together now.”