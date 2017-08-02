Poll: McCain more popular with Democrats than Republicans

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Democratic voters hold a much more favorable opinion of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) than Republicans, according to a new poll released days after McCain cast a crucial vote killing a scaled-down ObamaCare repeal measure in the Senate.

Nearly three in four Democrats, 74 percent, hold a favorable opinion of McCain, while only 39 percent of Republican have a favorable view of the GOP senator, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday.

Forty-nine percent of Republicans hold an unfavorable view of the Arizona lawmaker, while 18 percent of Democrats have an unfavorable opinion, according to the poll. Twice as many independents view him positively than negatively, 60 to 28 percent.

Overall, 57 percent of voters have a favorable view of the senator, while 32 percent hold an unfavorable view.

