Poll: Millennials want third political party

A majority of millennials in a new survey wants a third political party.

An NBC News/GenForward poll finds 71 percent of millennials think there should be a third major party because neither the Republican nor Democratic parties represent the American people well.

Just 26 percent of millennials said they think the major parties now do an adequate job of representing the American people.

A slightly higher percentage of male millennials 74 percent, than female millennials, 69 percent, think that a third party is needed.

