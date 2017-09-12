Poll: More Americans Have a Gun in Home Than Ever Before

A new poll published on Thursday found more Americans report having a gun in their home than ever before.

The Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey of 1,200 adults found 48 percent of Americans said they or somebody else in their household owned a gun. That’s 3 percentage points higher than when the same question was asked last year. It’s 9 percentage points higher than when the question was asked in 2011, the low point of the poll’s findings for self-reported gun ownership.

The United States Census Bureau estimates there are 249,454,440 adults currently living in America. If the Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey is accurate, that equates to 119,738,131 Americans with a gun in their home.

The National Rifle Association said while the gun ownership rate is inherently difficult to measure, the poll undermined the idea that gun ownership is slowly fading in America.

