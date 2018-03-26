Poll: More Americans Than Ever See Media as Enemy of Trump

More Americans than ever before think the media is trying to derail President Trump’s agenda, according to a new Rasmussen poll.

Respondents were asked, “When they write or talk about President Trump, are most reporters trying to help the president pass his agenda, block the president from passing his agenda, or are they simply interested in reporting the news in an unbiased manner?”

52% of likely voters think that the media is trying to block Trump’s agenda, compared to just 5% who think they are trying to help his agenda. That’s up from 44% who thought the media was out to derail Trump when they were asked the same question a year ago.

37% of respondents said that reporters were just trying to report the news in a neutral way.

The results are in line with studies that show Trump has been on the receiving end of overwhelmingly negative media coverage.

A Pew study last year found that the media was twice as negative towards Trump in his first 60 days in office compared to coverage of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush or Barack Obama’s presidencies, with two thirds of stories about Trump being negative.

Trump received 62% negative coverage, according to Pew, compared to Barack Obama who received just 20% negative coverage.

A separate study undertaken last year by Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy found an even more negative stance from the media towards Trump.

Analyzing output from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and the main newscasts (not talk shows) of CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC during Trump’s first 100 days, the researchers discovered that Trump had received 80% negative coverage versus 20% positive.

Given all this, it’s something of a minor miracle that Trump has been able to recover his approval ratings to roughly match those Obama had at the same stage of his presidency.

