POLL: More than Half of Working-Class Believes Illegal Aliens Take American Jobs

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

More than half of the American working-class and those living below the poverty line say illegal immigrants take jobs away from U.S. workers, according to a new poll.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports poll on immigration, about 51 percent of Americans earning less than $30,000 a year said illegal immigrants do, in fact, crowd out American workers for jobs.

Middle-class likely voters were split equally on the issue. Forty-five percent agreeing that illegal immigrants take U.S. jobs from American workers while the same percentage say they do not take away jobs.

The poll revealed the struggle between the working-class and upper-class on the issue of illegal immigration. For instance, those earning between $100,000 and $200,000 a year were less likely to say illegal immigrants take jobs away from American workers.

Read more


Related Articles

Senator Robert Menendez May Have Had Sex With Underage Hookers In The Dominican Republic

Senator Robert Menendez May Have Had Sex With Underage Hookers In The Dominican Republic

Globalism
Comments
Roger Stone: Why Did Donald Trump's Body Guard/Best Friend Resign?

Roger Stone: Why Did Donald Trump’s Body Guard/Best Friend Resign?

Globalism
Comments

Hillary Not Doing Well on New Book Tour

Globalism
Comments

Hillary Clinton Wanted to Craft Voodoo Dolls of Congress, Media

Globalism
Comments

BUCHANAN: Tribalism Marches On!

Globalism
Comments

Comments