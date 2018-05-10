Poll: More than three-quarters of Americans approve of Trump-Kim meeting

More than three-quarters of Americans approve of President Trump‘s plans to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to a CNN poll released Thursday.

At the same time, 53 percent of respondents approve of Trump’s handling of North Korea more broadly, according to the survey. Thirty-five percent of respondents disapprove.

Seventy-seven percent of respondents said they see the president’s plans to meet with Kim favorably – an increase since a poll in late March, which pegged support for the decision around 52 percent, according to CNN.

Conservative and Republican respondents overwhelmingly approved of Trump’s decision to meet with Kim – 83 percent and 92 percent, respectively, according to the CNN poll.

