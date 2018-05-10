Poll: More than three-quarters of Americans approve of Trump-Kim meeting

More than three-quarters of Americans approve of President Trump‘s plans to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to a CNN poll released Thursday.

At the same time, 53 percent of respondents approve of Trump’s handling of North Korea more broadly, according to the survey. Thirty-five percent of respondents disapprove.

Seventy-seven percent of respondents said they see the president’s plans to meet with Kim favorably – an increase since a poll in late March, which pegged support for the decision around 52 percent, according to CNN.

Conservative and Republican respondents overwhelmingly approved of Trump’s decision to meet with Kim – 83 percent and 92 percent, respectively, according to the CNN poll.

Read more


Related Articles

SCHLICHTER: Being a Christian Does Not Require You Submit To Leftist Tyranny

SCHLICHTER: Being a Christian Does Not Require You Submit To Leftist Tyranny

Hot News
Comments
Schools Teach Children That Alex Jones Is Evil

Schools Teach Children That Alex Jones Is Evil

Hot News
Comments

Social Media Accuses Stormy Daniels of Sporting NXIVM Sex Cult Scar

Hot News
Comments

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Reportedly Sees ‘Significant Decrease In Audience Size’

Hot News
Comments

‘Deodorant Challenge’ Leaves Teen With Second-Degree Burns

Hot News
Comments

Comments