More voters than not find the Big Three network newscasts and the nation’s three largest liberal newspapers “untrustworthy,” continuing a trend that started long before President Trump hit the scene, but one that has escalated since he moved into the White House.

The latest Zogby Poll found that 48 percent believe the media biggies — CBS, ABC, NBC, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post — are untrustworthy while 45 percent said they could trust them. The rest were unsure.

