Poll: Most Americans Don’t View Black Lives Matter Favorably

Most Americans don’t have a favorable view of the Black Lives Matter movement, a poll released Wednesday reveals.

Fifty-seven percent of Americans view Black Lives Matter negatively, while only 43 percent have a positive view of the movement, the Harvard- Harris poll released to the Hill revealed. The views on Black Lives Matter were also strongly divided along racial lines — 83 percent of black people had a positive view of the organization compared to 35 percent of white people who do.

“The public is sympathetic to the problem of police using too much force but overall are unsympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Harvard-Harris co-director Mark Penn. “As you might expect, white voters are sharply negative to the group while African-Americans give them positive ratings.”

Only 21 percent of Republicans surveyed viewed Black Lives Matter positively, while 65 percent of Democrats did. The poll showed that the general public was also divided on the criminal justice system — half of respondents believed it was fair for minorities, while the other half did not.

The poll surveyed 2,051 registered voters, made up of 37 percent Democrats, 31 percent Republicans, 27 percent Independents and 4 percent other affiliations. A majority of the respondents were white.

Most of those surveyed also had issues with how quick police officers are to use force against people. Fifty-six percent had problems with how quickly officers did, while 54 percent surveyed also had a problem with how quickly officers shoot black people.

The Black Lives Matter movement seems to be fading from the public view over the last year. The movement has slowly made the push to a more policy focused initiative rather than protesting in the streets.

“What people are seeing is that there are less demonstrations,” Alicia Garza, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, told The Washington Post in May. “A lot of that is that people are channeling their energy into organizing locally, recognizing that in Trump’s America, our communities are under direct attack.”