Poll: Most Americans Satisfied With Trump-Kim Summit

Fifty-two percent of Americans were satisfied with how the summit went last week between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with 36 percent saying they were dissatisfied, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS and released on Tuesday.

However, 40 percent thought Kim got a better deal for his country, while only 35 percent thought that Trump got a better deal for the U.S.

Nearly half disapprove of Trump’s decision to halt joint military exercises with South Korea, while only 40 percent agree with the move.

Other results from the survey include:

– Thirty-eight percent of Americans said the summit was a “major achievement,” while 29 percent called it a “minor achievement” and 27 percent said it could not be characterized as an achievement.

