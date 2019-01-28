POLL: Nancy Pelosi most unpopular national politician in America

Despite the beating he takes from the mainstream media on a daily basis, President Trump is not the most unpopular politician in America.

Nancy Pelosi is.

A new survey of Americans finds the House Speaker — who considers herself an equal to the President — suffers from a -19 difference between total positive and total negative approval.

The NBC/Wall Street Journal poll finds Pelosi enjoys a 28 percent positive approval rating, while suffering a 47 percent negative rating.

That’s means she’s under water by 19 points.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s numbers are both lower, and his net disapproval is 18 points.

President Trump’s positive rating is 39 percent, while his negative is 51 percent, for a net -12.

The National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar notes the House Speaker’s negatives “shot up” during the government shutdown, and is the most unpopular politician tested in the NBC/WSJ survey.

The poll results are surprising, given the generally positive coverage Pelosi receives from the mainstream media.

As she was about to be sworn in as Speaker, for example, CNN took her to get ice cream.

The Daily Caller reported:

“She attributes her boundless energy to Italian genes. It’s certainly not a balanced diet — dark chocolate and ice cream,” Bash narrated in a voiceover. “Vaccaro’s has been her favorite since she was a little girl.”

CNN then showed Pelosi ordering “chocolate, not chocolate chip” ice cream because she likes her chocolate “unadulterated.”

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow later commented on the interview by joking about Pelosi’s ice cream habits, laughing and saying, “That was fascinating … she likes her chocolate unadulterated!”

“No white chocolate, no milk chocolate, dark chocolate — period,” Bash confirmed.

The NBC/WSJ survey also found the Democrat Party has a -5 rating, while the Republican Party has a -9 rating.