Poll: Nation Split Over Whether Media Or White Supremacists Are Doing More Damage

Nearly half of the country believes the news media poses an equal or greater threat to the nation as white supremacists, according to a new Fox News poll out Wednesday.

The poll found that 47 percent of registered voters think white supremacists are a greater threat, 40 percent think the news media is, and nine percent believe both are equal threats.

There was a significant split among Republican and Democratic voters on the question. Seventy-six percent of Democratic respondents said that white supremacists are the greater threat, while 69 percent of Republicans pointed the finger at the press.

Voters were also asked whether they think President Trump is tougher on the press or white supremacists, and across all demographics people agreed the president is harder on the news media.

