Poll: Only 23% Of Voters Say Transgender Enlistment Is Good For The Military

Image Credits: flickr, fortwainwright.

Only 23 percent of likely voters believe allowing openly transgender people to serve is “good for the military,” according to a recent Rasmussen poll.

Rasmussen reported on June 30th that “just 23% of Likely U.S. Voters think the U.S. military’s decision to allow openly transgender people to serve is good for the military.”

“Thirty-one percent (31%) believe it’s bad for the military instead, while 38% say it has no impact.”

The insane policy never should have been implemented in the first place. Fortunately, sanity is finally being restored.

Democrats are now out making fools of themselves and struggling to defend this hugely unpopular policy.


