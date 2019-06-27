Poll: Only 24 Per Cent of Americans Support Military Strike on Iran

Just 24 per cent of Americans are in favor of military action against Iran, a new poll has found.
The survey, conducted by Hill-HarrisX, reveals that just 5% want “war” and a further 19% are in favor of a limited strike.
58% of Americans support a non-military approach, with 48% favoring diplomacy and 9% saying the U.S. should take no action whatsoever.
A slight majority of Republicans are against a military attack along with 67% of Democrats and 54% of independents.
“With overwhelmingly more people in every category imaginable opposed to the idea of a war with Iran, the perennial hawks who have been trying to foment an Iran war for generations clearly still have an uphill battle, and a public that still isn’t buying their push,” writes Jason Ditz.
Ben Shapiro, who said that “disproportionate” attacks were necessary to deal with Iran, will not be happy.
