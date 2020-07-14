Poll: Only 54% of Americans Think Biden is Capable of Debating Trump

With questions continuing to swirl about his mental health, a new Rasmussen poll has found that only 54 per cent of Americans believe Joe Biden is capable of debating President Trump.

The national telephone survey found that just over half of likely voters thought Biden could take part in a debate with Trump while 36 per cent disagree and say he is not capable. A further 11 per cent are not sure either way.

Meanwhile, the poll found that almost a third (29 per cent) of voters thought it would have no impact on Biden’s campaign if he refused to debate Trump while 56 per cent thought it would hurt his candidacy.

Biden’s cognitive functioning has repeatedly been called into question, including last week by White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson.

“I think that he’s old enough now that he’s having cognitive difficulties and that just happens. It’s part of growing old,” said Jackson. “If [Trump] goes head-to-head with Joe Biden cognitively, there just wouldn’t be much of an assessment. It will be very one-sided.”

Last month, Biden asserted that he is “constantly tested” for cognitive decline.

“Look, all you got to do is watch me and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” Biden declared.

Polls show that 38 per cent of American voters think Biden has “some form of dementia,” including one in five Democrats. 61 per cent of voters also think Biden should address the dementia issue publicly.

