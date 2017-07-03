Poll: Public Trusts Trump Admin More Than Media

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

The news for the news media keeps getting worse.

A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out Monday shows that while the public has low trust in the Trump administration, they trust the media even less.

Just 30 percent of Americans said they have a “great deal” or “good amount” of trust in the news media, the poll shows. That’s lower than the 37 percent of Americans who said the same about the Trump administration. The poll found that 37 percent of adults said they trust the media “not at all,” while another 31 percent said they have “not very much” trust in the news media.

Democrats trust the media far more than either Republicans or independents, the poll shows. While 56 percent of Democrats said they have a “great deal” or “good amount” of trust in the news media, just 28 percent of independents and nine percent of Republicans said the same.

