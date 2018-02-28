POLL: Public Wants Big Tech regulated

Image Credits: brionv / Flickr.

A majority of Americans are now concerned that the government won’t do enough to regulate how U.S. technology companies operate, according to an Axios-SurveyMonkey poll.

Across the board, concern about government inaction is up significantly — 15 percentage points — in the past three months.

That’s a seismic shift in the public’s perception of Silicon Valley over a short period of time. It shows how worried Americans are about Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but it also reflects a growing anxiety about the potentially addictive nature of some of the tech companies’ products, as well as the relentless spread of fake news on their platforms.

