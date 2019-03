A new poll by AAA reveals most Americans have a negative impression of self-driving cars — almost three-quarters to be exact.

The survey shows public trust in autonomous vehicles has declined by 11 points over the last year.

“Whenever there are high-profile incidents involving self-driving vehicles or the testing of them, we see that consumers then…their level of fear as far as these vehicles are concerned, increases,” said Ragina Cooper Averella, AAA Mid-Atlantic.

