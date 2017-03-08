Poll Shows President Trump More Popular Than The Media

President Donald Trump is more popular than the news media, a new Suffolk University poll reveals.

Just 37 percent of respondents said they have a favorable impression of the media, while 50 percent said their opinion of the media is unfavorable. When asked about President Trump, 45 percent responded favorably, while 47 percent said they have an unfavorable opinion of the president.

Among liberals, 72 percent said they have a favorable opinion of the news media, while 73 percent of conservatives say they hold an unfavorable opinion of the media.

The poll, which was released Tuesday, also found 34 percent of Americans agreeing that “journalists and the media are the enemy of the American people,” with 59 percent disagreeing.

Read more