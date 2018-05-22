Poll: Support for vaccines falls

The number of Americans who believe vaccinations are crucial to public health has fallen by ten percent in the last ten years, according to a new survey.

A poll for Research America found that 70 percent say vaccinations for diseases like measles and polio are “very important.” That number is down from the 80 percent in November of 2008 who said the vaccines are crucial.

In the latest survey for May of 2018, 22 percent said the vaccines are “somewhat important.” By contrast, 17 percent said this in November of 2008.

A majority of Americans also remains assured by the safety of vaccinations, with 32 percent saying they are “very confident” in the safety and suggestions for immunizations and 45 percent saying they are “somewhat confident.”

Read more