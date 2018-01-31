Poll: Trump Approval 42% After SOTU Address

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has jumped 10 points in a month and now stands at 42 percent, according to a new Monmouth University Poll.

Fifty percent disapprove of his job performance.

Overall, it is a marked improvement for Trump, who had a 32 percent approval rating last month, while 56 percent disapproved of his job performance.

Here is how the poll breaks down:

– 21 percent approve of the job Congress is doing, compared to 68 percent who disapprove.

– 45 percent of those polled would vote for the Republican candidate if congressional elections were held today, while 47 percent would support the Democratic candidate.

