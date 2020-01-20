Poll: Trump Approval Among Farmers Hits Record High at 83%

Support for President Donald Trump among American farmers is on the rise, according to a new poll released this week.

According to the latest Farm Journal Pulse Poll, which featured responses from 1,286 farmers, President Trump received an approval rating of 83 percent, a point higher than the previous poll.

Only 18 percent disapprove of President Trump. Since Farm Journal’s tracking of Trump’s support from farmers in recent months, the latest poll marks his highest approval.



“Of note is the strongly approve category went up three percentage points from an already lofty (December) number and his highest overall approval ratings ever,” said Pro Farmer policy analyst Jim Wiesemeyer.

“That says the president’s approval is rock-solid,” Wiesemeyer added. “With the recent upbeat news on USMCA and the Phase 1 accord with China, the ratings will likely remain firm ahead.”

