Poll: Trump approval hits highest mark since first 100 days in office

President Trump hit his highest approval rating since his first 100 days in office, according to a new poll.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll finds 40 percent of respondents approve of the job Trump is doing in the White House. Another 56 percent disapprove of the job Trump is doing in office.

A majority of Americans living in rural areas, 59 percent, approve of the job Trump is doing in office. Fifty-three percent of whites also say they approve of Trump’s job performance.

A vast majority of racial and ethnic minorities, 79 percent, disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

The poll also finds that slightly less than half of respondents, 46 percent, approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, compared to 48 percent who disapprove.

A majority, 61 percent, have an unfavorable view of Trump “as a person,” according to the poll.

