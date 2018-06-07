Poll: Trump job approval up 4 points

President Turmp’s approval rating ticked up 4 points in a new poll amid positive economic numbers.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that Trump’s job performance rating rose to 44 percent, up from 40 percent in April in a potentially good sign for GOP candidates seeking to tie themselves to the president ahead of challenging midterms for the party.

The poll notes, however, that Trump’s 44 percent approval rating matches those of former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama in June of 1982 and 2010, respectively, before the two presidents’ parties would both go on to face massive losses during midterm elections.

In addition, Trump’s supporters face an intensity gap with his critics. Forty two percent of voters told pollsters they “strongly disapprove” of Trump’s presidency so far, compared to just 26 percent who said they “strongly approve” of the job the president is doing.

