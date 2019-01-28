Poll: Trump Support Remained Unchanged During Government Shutdown

During the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, support for President Donald Trump remained consistent across the country, according to a newly released poll.

The survey, from the Wall Street Journal and NBC News, showed approval for Trump, weeks into the shutdown of about a quarter of the federal government, was exactly the same as when it started.

The poll, conducted over a four-day period that ended on Jan. 23 — two days before Trump signed a three-week continuing resolution to reopen the government until Feb. 15 with no funding for his planned wall along the U.S. border with Mexico — showed Trump’s support levels did not change from before the shutdown began.

“Mr. Trump’s approval rating was at 43% in a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll, with 54% disapproving of his job performance,” the Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender wrote. “That was the same mark as in a December survey taken 10 days before the start of the shutdown. The latest survey was conducted over a four-day period that ended Jan. 23, two days before Mr. Trump backed off his demand for border wall funding in what was widely viewed as a victory for congressional Democrats.”

Read more


Related Articles

Border Patrol Wife Invites Speaker Pelosi to See Why Walls Are Needed

Border Patrol Wife Invites Speaker Pelosi to See Why Walls Are Needed

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Turns On Fox News: "Even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC!"

Trump Turns On Fox News: “Even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC!”

U.S. News
Comments

Nancy Pelosi Still Blocking Trump’s State of the Union Speech

U.S. News
comments

Fake News Declares Kamala Harris a Front Runner Despite Single Digit Poll Numbers

U.S. News
comments

University Official Steps Down After Encouraging Chinese Students to Speak English

U.S. News
comments

Comments