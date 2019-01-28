Poll: Trump Support Remained Unchanged During Government Shutdown

During the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, support for President Donald Trump remained consistent across the country, according to a newly released poll.

The survey, from the Wall Street Journal and NBC News, showed approval for Trump, weeks into the shutdown of about a quarter of the federal government, was exactly the same as when it started.

The poll, conducted over a four-day period that ended on Jan. 23 — two days before Trump signed a three-week continuing resolution to reopen the government until Feb. 15 with no funding for his planned wall along the U.S. border with Mexico — showed Trump’s support levels did not change from before the shutdown began.

“Mr. Trump’s approval rating was at 43% in a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll, with 54% disapproving of his job performance,” the Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender wrote. “That was the same mark as in a December survey taken 10 days before the start of the shutdown. The latest survey was conducted over a four-day period that ended Jan. 23, two days before Mr. Trump backed off his demand for border wall funding in what was widely viewed as a victory for congressional Democrats.”

Read more