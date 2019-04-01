Poll: Two Thirds Of Democrats Refuse To Believe No Collusion

A Washington Post poll has revealed that almost two thirds of registered Democrats are refusing to believe the findings of the Mueller report, that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

The survey, released on Saturday, found that only 31 percent of Democrats accept Mueller’s conclusion that there was no evidence that “members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

A majority of 62 percent rejected the findings, despite the fact that the investigation was ongoing for over two years.

Even some Republicans are not convinced, with 18 percent saying they reject the collusion conclusion. 79 percent of Republicans say they accept the report’s conclusion.

The poll noted a split of 52-40 percent in favor of accepting Mueller’s conclusion among Independents.

The findings cement the fact that Democrats and Trump opposition fanatics continue to refuse to accept that the President won the election by fair means.

On Sunday, the President tweeted that it is important to document how the “fraudulent investigation of the No Collusion, No Obstruction Trump Campaign began.”

“This Hoax should never be allowed to happen to another President or Administration again!” Trump urged

Everybody is asking how the phony and fraudulent investigation of the No Collusion, No Obstruction Trump Campaign began. We need to know for future generations to understand. This Hoax should never be allowed to happen to another President or Administration again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2019

The President also attacked The Washington Post, and the New York Times, regarding their coverage of the matter.

Trump declared that Pulitzer prizes should be stripped from the newspapers because the stories were “100% NEGATIVE and FAKE!”

So funny that The New York Times & The Washington Post got a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage (100% NEGATIVE and FAKE!) of Collusion with Russia – And there was No Collusion! So, they were either duped or corrupt? In any event, their prizes should be taken away by the Committee! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

Trump also noted that “Radical Left Democrats” will continue to harass and obstruct, no matter what.

“Maybe we should just take our victory and say NO, we’ve got a Country to run!” Trump noted.

Robert Mueller was a Hero to the Radical Left Democrats, until he ruled that there was No Collusion with Russia (so ridiculous to even say!). After more than two years since the “insurance policy” statement was made by a dirty cop, I got the answers I wanted, the Truth….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019