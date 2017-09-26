Poll: Vast Majority of Americans Side With Trump on 'Take a Knee' Controversy

A new poll shows that the clear majority of Americans agree with President Trump’s stance on the NFL, with even a majority of Democrats and African-Americans thinking that players should stand for the national anthem.

The Remington Research Group asked Americans, “Last week, Donald Trump said NFL players should stand and be respectful during the national anthem. Do you think NFL players should stand and be respectful during the national anthem?”

64% of respondents said yes, 25% said no and 11% were unsure.

Even Democrats said players should stand for the anthem at a ratio of 43%-41%, while African-Americans agreed they should stand 48%-37%.

Almost double, 60% to 31% said there was a “more appropriate” place to demonstrate than during the national anthem at the beginning of NFL games.

The poll also illustrated how Americans are sick and tired of having politics injected into absolutely everything.

When asked, “In the future, would you prefer to see more politics, less politics, or the same amount of politics during sporting events?,” 80% wanted less politics, with just 7% wanting more politics.

With 51% to 19% saying they had watched less football this year, the vast majority – 69% – said it was due to “Players using the NFL as a stage for their political views.”

The poll also found that far more people had a favorable view of Donald Trump (46%) than of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (12%).

The American people have spoken. They are sick of being bombarded with social justice and identity politics and they are tired of seeing overpaid privileged brats disrespecting the anthem and the flag.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

Poll: 70% Of Dems Think Trump Bigger Threat to U.S. Than 'Rocket Man'

Poll: 70% Of Dems Think Trump Bigger Threat to U.S. Than ‘Rocket Man’

U.S. News
Comments
Steelers Owner Begs Fans Not To Abandon Team Over National Anthem Protest

Steelers Owner Begs Fans Not To Abandon Team Over National Anthem Protest

U.S. News
Comments

Pro-Kaepernick Army Officer Posts “Communism Will Win” Photo to Twitter

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

NYT Ripped For Saying Communism Taught Chinese Women To Think ‘Big’

U.S. News
Comments

CNN/MSNBC: ‘Slave Master’ Trump Wants Race War, Wishes Blacks Were ‘Kneeling in the Cotton Fields Again’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments