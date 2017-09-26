Poll: Vast Majority of Americans Side With Trump on 'Take a Knee' Controversy

A new poll shows that the clear majority of Americans agree with President Trump’s stance on the NFL, with even a majority of Democrats and African-Americans thinking that players should stand for the national anthem.

The Remington Research Group asked Americans, “Last week, Donald Trump said NFL players should stand and be respectful during the national anthem. Do you think NFL players should stand and be respectful during the national anthem?”

64% of respondents said yes, 25% said no and 11% were unsure.

Even Democrats said players should stand for the anthem at a ratio of 43%-41%, while African-Americans agreed they should stand 48%-37%.

Almost double, 60% to 31% said there was a “more appropriate” place to demonstrate than during the national anthem at the beginning of NFL games.

The poll also illustrated how Americans are sick and tired of having politics injected into absolutely everything.

When asked, “In the future, would you prefer to see more politics, less politics, or the same amount of politics during sporting events?,” 80% wanted less politics, with just 7% wanting more politics.

With 51% to 19% saying they had watched less football this year, the vast majority – 69% – said it was due to “Players using the NFL as a stage for their political views.”

The poll also found that far more people had a favorable view of Donald Trump (46%) than of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (12%).

The American people have spoken. They are sick of being bombarded with social justice and identity politics and they are tired of seeing overpaid privileged brats disrespecting the anthem and the flag.

