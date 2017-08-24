Poll: Vast Majority of Americans Support Free Speech Over Political Correctness

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A new Rasmussen poll has found that the vast majority of Americans support free speech over political correctness and just 8% think ensuring people aren’t “offended” is more important than the First Amendment.

85% of respondents agreed that “giving people the right to free speech is more important than making sure no one is offended by what others say.”

73% of American’s agree with French author Voltaire’s statement of, “I disapprove of what you say but will defend to the death your right to say it,” with just 10% in disagreement.

Respondents saw free speech as more important than any other basic constitutional right, but just 28% of Americans think they have true freedom of speech, citing political correctness as the reason for this erosion.

The results show no real change from a similar poll undertaken over 3 years ago, suggesting the events in Charlottesville and the controversy over the removal of Confederate statues has had little impact on public opinion.

The survey results fly in the face of the mainstream media’s recent narrative that has endorsed so-called “anti-fascist” groups who wish to use violence to shut down free speech.

Major left-wing newspapers like the Guardian and the Washington Post have also called for free speech to be censored in the name of political correctness in recent days.

The Rasmussen survey results correlate with a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll which found that just 27% of Americans believe Confederate statues “should be removed from all public spaces.”

The numbers make it abundantly clear that no matter how hard the media and the political class attempt to silence free speech by contriving a fake moral panic and mass hysteria, Americans are unified in their belief that the First Amendment shall not be infringed.

