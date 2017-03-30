Poll: Voters Say Taxes Too High, Want Reform this Year

The Trump administration’s pivot from health care to taxes should find a receptive audience. More than half of voters feel their taxes are too high, and nearly three-quarters think the tax system should be reformed this year — but just one-third expect their taxes to go down under President Trump.

In fact, when the latest Fox News Poll asked voters what’s the one thing they really want President Trump to accomplish, “cut taxes” is topped only by “create jobs” and “destroy ISIS.”

The national poll of registered voters was conducted March 12-14 — before House Republicans pulled the health care replacement bill.

A majority, 55 percent, thinks they pay too much in taxes, down from a record 63 percent in March 2015.

