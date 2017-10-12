Poll: Voters Support Gun Rights Over Gun Control After Vegas Attack

A poll released October 11 shows that voters remain more supportive of gun rights versus gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas attack.

The poll, conducted by Politico/Morning Consult, found that 47 percent of voters supported gun rights versus 42 percent who supported gun control.

Politico reported the findings, which also showed that voters who supported Trump stand for gun rights over gun control by a margin of 48 percent to 46 percent.

This is not to say gun control is without its supporters, but Politico reports that support for “limiting gun ownership” is largely driven by Democrat voters. For example, 63 percent of Democrat voters support limiting gun ownership while only 25 percent believe protecting gun rights is more important. Republicans are just the the opposite with “70 percent [saying] it’s more important to protect gun rights, compared with 23 percent who say limiting gun ownership is more important.”

