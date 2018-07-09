Poll: Will Hillary Clinton be Dead by 2020?

Rumors abound the Democrat party is thinking of running Hillary Clinton for president for a third time in 2020.
Do you think Hillary will run?
Will Hillary Clinton run for 2020? 🇺🇸🤔
Report: https://t.co/CtQ6ZvZyTv#HillaryForPrison #Hillary2020Slogans #Hillary2020 #HillaryForPrison #LockHerUp #WakeUpAmerica #HillaryClinton #CrookedHillary #USA
(Watch: https://t.co/OQtch0tDED )
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 9, 2018
Also, read Joel Gilbert’s article, “Here’s Why Hillary is Running Again in 2020”, originally featured at AmericanThinker.com on Friday prior to the New York Post picking up the story.