Polls: Impeachment, Removal of President Unpopular in Battleground States

Two recent polls show that the effort by Democrats to impeach and remove President Trump from office is unpopular with a majority of voters in several key battleground states.

Those results may loom large in the minds of Democrat members of the House of Representatives from those states as they consider how they will cast their ballots when a vote on impeachment proceedings comes to the floor of the House on Thursday.

One poll, conducted by Marquette Law, measured voter sentiment on impeachment in Wisconsin, while a second poll, conducted by The New York Times Upshot/Siena College, aggregated voter responses in six key battleground states–Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, and Florida.

“When asked if Trump should be impeached and removed from office, 44 percent say that Trump should be removed, 51 percent say he should not be impeached and removed and four percent say they don’t know,” a poll of 799 registered voters in Wisconsin released last week by the Marquette Law Poll found.

The numbers were slightly higher when it came to whether or not the House should hold hearings on the issue of impeachment:

46 percent think that there is enough cause now for Congress to hold hearings on impeachment of President Donald Trump, while 49 percent say there is not enough cause and 5 percent say they do not know.

