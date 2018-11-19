Polls Show: 'Pretty Much All of Journalism Now Leans Left'

Investor’s Business Daily pointed to several recent media surveys that keep proving the liberal tilt of the press… even the financial press.

Their editorial was titled “Pretty Much All of Journalism Now Leans Left, Study Shows.’

Researchers from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University questioned 462 financial journalists around the country. They followed up with 18 additional interviews. The journalists worked for The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Associated Press and a number of other newspapers. What they found surprised them.

