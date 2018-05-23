Pompeo: “A Bad Deal" With North Korea "Not an Option"

Image Credits: twitter, WhiteHouse.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States is prepared to walk away from nuclear negotiations with North Korea if an upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un heads in the wrong direction.

“A bad deal is not an option,” Pompeo said in his written opening statement for a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing. “The American people are counting on us to get this right. If the right deal is not on the table, we will respectfully walk away.”

Pompeo expressed hope the summit will take place on June 12 in Singapore as scheduled after Trump said on Tuesday there was a “substantial chance” it will be called off amid concerns Pyongyang is not prepared to give up its nuclear arsenal.

Read more


Related Articles

US Disinvites China From World's Largest Naval Exercise

US Disinvites China From World’s Largest Naval Exercise

World at War
Comments
Iran Armed Forces: "US Will End Like Saddam Hussein If It Attacks"

Iran Armed Forces: “US Will End Like Saddam Hussein If It Attacks”

World at War
Comments

US Strategy In Afghanistan Shows Little Progress Despite Military Optimism, Finds Watchdog

World at War
Comments

South Koreans Accuse Bolton of Endangering Trump-Kim Summit

World at War
Comments

Pence: A “Great Mistake” If Kim Jong-un Thinks He Can “Play” Trump

World at War
Comments

Comments